Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,826. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,402,000 after purchasing an additional 413,892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 498,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

