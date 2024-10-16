Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

