Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares trading hands.
Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.
About Big Cypress Acquisition
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
