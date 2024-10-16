Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.7% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.