Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

