Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

