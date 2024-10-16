BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 10528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 102.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioRestorative Therapies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What are earnings reports?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.