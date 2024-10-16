BITICA COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $725.19 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,846.89 or 1.00044489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999603 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.