Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.16 ($0.09). Approximately 357,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 732,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Blackbird Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of £27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.73.
Insider Transactions at Blackbird
In related news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 28,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,993.74 ($2,603.47). 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blackbird Company Profile
Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.
