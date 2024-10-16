Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

BE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 321,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,734. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

