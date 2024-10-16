Blur Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.62 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $51.44 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,941,582,825.3900306 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.24287274 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $54,460,740.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

