BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $604.77 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. BNB has a total market cap of $88.26 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $604.77 or 0.00891254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,728 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,792.79121533. The last known price of BNB is 592.95125977 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2259 active market(s) with $2,041,037,981.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.