BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $604.77 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. BNB has a total market cap of $88.26 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $604.77 or 0.00891254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,728 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,792.79121533. The last known price of BNB is 592.95125977 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2259 active market(s) with $2,041,037,981.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
