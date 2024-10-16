BNB (BNB) Price Tops $597.36 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $87.17 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $597.36 or 0.00878642 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,744 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,792.79121533. The last known price of BNB is 592.95125977 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2259 active market(s) with $2,041,037,981.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

