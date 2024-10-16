Boralex Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.65 million. Boralex had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boralex

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$34.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.