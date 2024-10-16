Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BOW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $265,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

