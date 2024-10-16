Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 498,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The firm has a market cap of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,450.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,739 shares in the company, valued at $13,215,450.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,652 shares of company stock valued at $650,564. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

