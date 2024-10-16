Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Analog Devices by 15.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,137,000 after buying an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

