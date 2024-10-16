Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

