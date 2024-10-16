BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BrainsWay Stock Up 3.0 %

BrainsWay stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 173,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,127. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of -103.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

