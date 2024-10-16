Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $28.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after buying an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $16,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

