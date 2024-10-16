Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,445,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 650,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,466. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

