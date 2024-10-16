Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $108.07

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

EMN stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,603.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.