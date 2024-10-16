Brokers Set Expectations for Carnival Co. & plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

