Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.41. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2,149,791 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 324.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,571 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 847,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 358,035 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

