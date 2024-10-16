Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$59.50 and last traded at C$48.07, with a volume of 65214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.03.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.
