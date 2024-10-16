Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 59.50 and last traded at 59.19, with a volume of 45196 shares. The stock had previously closed at 57.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 55.16 and its 200-day moving average is 49.90. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

