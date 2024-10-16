BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
BZFD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.35. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.56.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BuzzFeed
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.