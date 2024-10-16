BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BZFD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.35. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

