Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58). Approximately 708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).
Caledonian Trust Stock Down 8.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.76. The firm has a market cap of £14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01.
About Caledonian Trust
Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonian Trust
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.