California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

California Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,953. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,953. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in California Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,328,000 after acquiring an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 250,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 104,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 811,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

