Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 187.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74 and a beta of 1.74. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

