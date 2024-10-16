Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.06 ($0.39), with a volume of 20110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Cambridge Cognition Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.53.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

