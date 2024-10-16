Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Explorations stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14.50 ($0.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,209,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,723. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.25 ($0.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.60. The firm has a market cap of £95.13 million, a PE ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Thor Explorations

In other news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,051.19). 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

