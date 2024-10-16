Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.27. Canada Goose shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 347,491 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $4,332,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

