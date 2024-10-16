Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$55.50 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.75 to C$55.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.38.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$51.57. 121,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,995. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$56.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -161.16, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

