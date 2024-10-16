Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of CM opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $62.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

