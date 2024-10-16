Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after buying an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,978 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.