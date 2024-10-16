Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOEVW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,740. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
