Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of CTAGF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

