Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

