Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 4.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 1.63% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.