Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.07. The company has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

