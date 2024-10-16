Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

