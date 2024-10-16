Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

