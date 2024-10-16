Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.65. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

