Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after buying an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 511,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

