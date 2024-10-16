CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 107,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 149.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

