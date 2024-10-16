Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned 0.14% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

