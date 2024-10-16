Casper Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $146.76 million and $2.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00250305 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,986,613,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,379,553,881 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,984,711,043 with 12,377,739,997 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01185131 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,584,857.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

