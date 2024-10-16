Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,410 shares of company stock valued at $732,680 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 21.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 1,329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,725 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

