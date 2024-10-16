Catizen (CATI) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Catizen (CATI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Catizen has a market capitalization of $116.41 million and approximately $55.27 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Catizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.42648764 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $78,088,202.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

